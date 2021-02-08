Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 11:31-11:45 p.m. — Gas leak in the 300 block of North Walnut Street.
Friday, 12:22-12:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 6:54-7:26 p.m. — Refrigerator fire in the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.
Friday, 7:14-7:23 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Main Street.
Friday, 8:54-9:22 p.m. — Food on stove in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Friday, 9:35-9:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 2500 block of East Williams Street.
Saturday, 12:57-1:14 a.m. — Good intent call in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 4:32-4:53 — Medical call in the 800 block of Grant Street.
Saturday, 6:11-6:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Saturday, 8:24-8:34 a.m. —Medical call in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue.
Saturday, 11:52 a.m.-12:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.
Saturday, 12:19-12:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of West Woodbury Street.
Saturday, 4:13-4:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 11:14-11:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
