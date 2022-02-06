Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:21-7:47 a.m., — Medical call, 100 Block of State Street
Friday, 8:09-8:14 a.m. — Private accidental alarm, 1200 International Drive
Friday, 12:24-12:36 p.m. — Smoke scare, Oakwood Street
Friday, 1:15-1:42 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Kansas Street
Friday, 5:13-5:29 p.m. — Lift assistance, 1400 Block of Crestview Drive
Friday, 8-8:13 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Saturday, 3:50-4:05 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Tennessee Avenue
Saturday, 4:15-4:28 a.m. — Smoke scare, South Virginia Avenue
Saturday, 4:35-4:47 a.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of West Fairchild Street
Saturday, 1:38-1:53 p.m. — Medical call, 2100 Block of East Main Street
Saturday, 5:24-5:43 p.m. — Power line sparking, Cleveland Street
Saturday, 11:21-11:36 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of South Virginia Avenue
Sunday, 1:06-6:16 a.m. — Structure fire, East 2nd Street
Sunday, 6:51-7:06 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Redden Court
Sunday, 9:04-9:26 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Crawford Street
Sunday, 12:09-12:25 p.m. — Traffic accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets
Sunday, 1:04-1:21 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of East Williams Street
Sunday, 8:19-8:53 p.m. — Vehicle fire, 800 Block of Bryan Avenue
Sunday, 8:53-9:03 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Avenue A
Sunday, 9:59-10:13 p.m. — Private alarm activation, 1600 Block of Beechwood Drive
Sunday, 10-10:23 p.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of Grant Street
Monday, 12:09-12:27 a.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Bryan Avenue
