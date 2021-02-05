Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 8:59-9:13 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Wednesday, 9:17-9:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 10:55-11:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
Wednesday, 2:30-2:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 4:36-4:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 6:57-7:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Orchard Street.
Wednesday, 7:04-7:16 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Wednesday, 7:17-8:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of North Franklin Street.
Wednesday, 9:03-9:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Thursday, 12:05-12:14 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Carriage Lane.
Thursday, 12:02-12:32 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Thursday, 4:20-4:25 a.m. — One-vehicle accident at Jackson/Briarcliff.
Thursday, 8:49-9:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East North Street.
Thursday 2:46-2:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 5:42-6:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Eastview Avenue.
