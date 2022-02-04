Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 1:27-1:38 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Madison Street
Tuesday, 2:48-3:03 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Robinson Street
Tuesday, 4:52-5:15 p.m. — Smoke detector activation, 100 Block of Minnesota Street
Tuesday, 5:42-6 p.m. p.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of Golf Terrace
Tuesday, 9:50-10:26 p.m. — Illegal burning, 800 Block of East Main Street
Tuesday, 10:35-12:04 a.m., — Apartment fire, 935 Redden Court
Wednesday, 12:20-12:23 a.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Walnut Street
Wednesday, 1:42-1:50 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Gilbert Street
Wednesday, 4:22-4:39 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 3600 Block of Southgate Drive
Wednesday, 7:38-8:05 a.m. — Medical call, 3900 Block of Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 9:38-9:53 a.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of South State Street
Wednesday, 11:24-11:30 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 1600 Block of Edgewood Drive
Wednesday, 11:26-11:48 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Roselawn Street
Wednesday, 1:11-1:26 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue
Wednesday, 1:53-2:07 p.m. — 100 Block of East Main Street
Wednesday, 2:19-2:37 p.m. — Fire alarm smoke, North Gilbert Street
Wednesday, 5:21-5:25 p.m. — Alarm malfunction, 1900 Block of East Main Street
Wednesday, 7:04-7:29 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Devonshire Drive
Wednesday, 8:56-9:18 p.m. Medical call, 1000 Block of Franklin Street
Thursday, 12:01-12:39 a.m. — Accident, Townway Road and Northland Street
Thursday, 7:15-7:22 a.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Porter Street
Thursday, 7:12-7:34 a.m. — Natural gas investigation, 1300 Block of West Williams Street
Thursday, 8:26-8:44 a.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of North Franklin Street
Thursday, 10:17-10:42 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of North Stewart Street
Thursday, 11:05-11:15 a.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of North Vermilion Street
Thursday, 12:07-12:27 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of East Bridge Street
Thursday, 12:53-1:17 p.m. — Medical call, 500 Block of Veterans Way
Thursday, 1:39-1:58 p.m. — Unit Block of East South Street
Thursday, 2:16-2:31 p.m. — Medical call, 1800 Block of East Main Street
Thursday, 2:28-3:06 p.m. — Vehicle fire, Westview Avenue and Hillside Drive
Thursday, 4:49-5:07 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Giddings Street
Thursday, 4:55-5:05 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of North Vermilion Street
Thursday, 5:06-5:25 p.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of Sherman Street
Thursday, 7:46-8:02 p.m. — Stove fire 1100 Block of Chandler Street
Thursday, 8:49-902 p.m. — Electrical problem, 900 Block of Timberline Drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.