Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:57-9:49 a.m. — Natural gas leak, 500 block of Robinson Street
Friday, 10:43-10:56 a.m. — Medical call, 1100 block of Dakota Street
Friday, 11:32-11:46 a.m. — Medical call, 600 block of North Griffin Street
Friday, 2:50-3:09 p.m. — Medical call, 1400 block of Oak Street
Friday, 5:54-6:05 p.m. — Traffic accident, North Gilbert and West Williams Streets
Friday, 8:31-8:51 p.m. — Gas odor, Columbus Street
Saturday, 1:03-1:28 a.m. — Gas odor, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street
Saturday, 8:22-8:52 a.m. — Medical call, 300 block of Lynch Drive
Saturday, 10:20-10:39 a.m. — Medical call, 3600 block of Woolman Road
Saturday, 12:00-12:09 p.m. — Medical call, 500 block of North Gilbert Street
Saturday, 2:24-2:37 p.m. — Medical call, 700 block of East South Street
Saturday, 2:59-3:06 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of Buchanan Street
Saturday, 4:02-4:26 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of Schultz Street
Saturday, 5:23-5:33 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 block of Garden Drive
Saturday, 7:41-8:10 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street
Saturday, 9:36-9:55 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of North State Street
Saturday, 10:55-11:10 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of Westwood Place
Sunday, 12:52-1:43 a.m. — Medical call, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue
Sunday, 6:41-6:58 a.m. — Medical call, Unit block of Lake Street
Sunday, 3:16-3:35 p.m. — Medical call, 1300 block of West Williams Street
Sunday, 3:21-3:48 p.m. — Smoke scare, 300 block of Eastgate Drive
Sunday, 6:26-6:41 p.m. — Medical call, 800 block of Southmoor Drive
Sunday, 6:57-7:04 p.m. — Possible overdose, 500 block of Forrest Street
Sunday, 10:07-10:17 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 block of Holiday
Sunday, 10:10-10:27 p.m. — Odor investigation, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue
Sunday, 10:36-10:50 p.m. — Possible overdose, 1300 block of Perrysville Road
Sunday, 10:39-10:53 p.m. — Unauthorized burning, 1300 block of West Williams Street
Monday, 6:25-6:37 a.m. — Medical call, Unit block of Fletcher Place
