Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:53-11:07 a.m. — Medical call, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue
Wednesday, 1:16-1:37 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 block of North Jackson Street
Wednesday, 1:53-2:16 p.m. — Gas leak, 900 block of Skyline Drive
Wednesday, 2:02-2:16 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 block of North Jackson Street
Wednesday, 7:09-7:27 p.m. — Medical call, 100 block of South Crawford Street
Thursday, 12:36-12:50 a.m. — Medical call, 900 block of Sunset Ridge
Thursday, 6:48-7:02 a.m. — Medical call, I-74 MM 220
Thursday, 6:55-7:07 a.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation, 300 block of North Franklin Street
Thursday, 11:18-11:45 a.m. — Medical call, Unit block of East Harrison Street
Thursday, 1:59-2:15 p.m. — Medical call, 200 block of Delaware Avenue
Thursday, 2:17-2:25 p.m. — Medical call, 3700 block of North Vermilion Street
Thursday, 7:47-8:01 p.m. — Transformer sparking, South Collett Street
Thursday, 7:27-8:01 p.m. — Gunshot victim, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street
Thursday, 8:11-8:17 p.m. — Medical call, 500 block of South Buchanan Street
Thursday, 9:10-9:15 p.m. — Medical call, 900 block of North Hazel Street
Thursday, 9:14-9:23 p.m. — Traffic accident, Hazel and North Streets
Thursday, 11:59-12:11 a.m. — Medical call, 900 block of East Fairchild Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.