Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:

Wednesday, 10:53-11:07 a.m. — Medical call, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue

Wednesday, 1:16-1:37 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 block of North Jackson Street

Wednesday, 1:53-2:16 p.m. — Gas leak, 900 block of Skyline Drive

Wednesday, 2:02-2:16 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 block of North Jackson Street

Wednesday, 7:09-7:27 p.m. — Medical call, 100 block of South Crawford Street

Thursday, 12:36-12:50 a.m. — Medical call, 900 block of Sunset Ridge

Thursday, 6:48-7:02 a.m. — Medical call, I-74 MM 220

Thursday, 6:55-7:07 a.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation, 300 block of North Franklin Street

Thursday, 11:18-11:45 a.m. — Medical call, Unit block of East Harrison Street

Thursday, 1:59-2:15 p.m. — Medical call, 200 block of Delaware Avenue

Thursday, 2:17-2:25 p.m. — Medical call, 3700 block of North Vermilion Street

Thursday, 7:47-8:01 p.m. — Transformer sparking, South Collett Street

Thursday, 7:27-8:01 p.m. — Gunshot victim, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street

Thursday, 8:11-8:17 p.m. — Medical call, 500 block of South Buchanan Street

Thursday, 9:10-9:15 p.m. — Medical call, 900 block of North Hazel Street

Thursday, 9:14-9:23 p.m. — Traffic accident, Hazel and North Streets

Thursday, 11:59-12:11 a.m. — Medical call, 900 block of East Fairchild Street

