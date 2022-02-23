Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 3:18-3:35 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 block of North Walnut
Monday, 4:17-4:27 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 block of Garden Drive
Monday, 5:37-6:03 p.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activation, 900 block of East Seminary Street
Monday, 8:18-8:31 p.m. — Medical call, 1800 block of East Main Street
Monday, 8:23-8:44 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 block of North Vermilion Street
Monday, 9:08-9:29 p.m. — Medical call, 3200 block of Independence Drive
Monday, 10:14-10:35 p.m. — Medical call, 900 block of Southmoore Drive
Tuesday, 4:14-4:44 a.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activation, 100 block of Grace Street
Tuesday, 11:46-12:02 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive
Tuesday, 12:09-12:53 p.m. — Illegal burning, 300 block of Harmon Street
Tuesday, 1:17-1:28 p.m. — Medical call, 100 block of Oregon Avenue
Tuesday, 4:00-7:51 p.m. — Diesel spill, I-74
Tuesday, 6:31-7:00 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 block of Cambridge Court
Tuesday, 8:15-8:24 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of Bremer Avenue
Tuesday, 11:12-11:23 p.m. — Medical call, 1800 block of East Main Street
Tuesday, 11:47-11:58 p.m. — Medical call, Unit block of Kentucky Avenue
Wednesday, 2:26-2:40 a.m. — Medical call, 300 block of East North Street
