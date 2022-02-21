Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:30-9:45 a.m. — Medical call, West Voorhees and North Vermilion Streets
Friday, 9:35-9:45 a.m. — Medical call, 500 Block of North Hazel Street
Friday, 11:20-11:31 a.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of West Harrison Street
Friday, 2:26-2:58 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of North Griffin Street
Friday, 2:29-2:46 p.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of Southmoor Drive
Friday, 3:37-3:50 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Franklin Street
Friday, 4:27-4:43 p.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Valleyview Avenue
Friday, 4:48-4:55 p.m. — Accidental alarm, 400 Block of Fletcher Drive
Friday, 7:45-7:54 p.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Friday, 9:45-10:12 p.m. —Medical call, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Friday, 11:23-11:43 p.m. — Illegal burn, 100 Block of North State Street
Saturday, 1:33-1:46 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of South Street
Saturday, 4:16-4:45 a.m. — Overheated motor, 1200 Block of Harmon Street
Saturday, 3:54-5:04 a.m. — Accident, Holiday Drive and Eastview Avenue
Saturday, 6:24-6:47 a.m. — Medical call, 500 Block of Veterans Way
Saturday, 8:15-8:43 a.m. — Odor investigation, 700 Block of East South Street
Saturday, 11:49-12:07 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Skyline Drive
Saturday, 12:32-12:43 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of East Fairchild
Saturday, 5:03-5:22 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Minnesota Avenue
Saturday, 6:37-6:48 p.m. — Medical call, 3100 Block of North Vermilion Street
Saturday, 7:52-8:05 p.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of East Fairchild Street
Saturday, 8:08-8:20 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Saturday, 9:19-9:30 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Oak Street
Saturday, 11:30-11:42 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Fowler Avenue
Sunday, 9:53-9:59 a.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of Oak Street
Sunday, 10:29-10:44 a.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of East Voorhees Street
Sunday, 10:41-10:48 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of North Collett Street
Sunday, 2:04-2:21 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of North Walnut Street
Monday, 12:46-12:49 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of East Fairchild Street
