Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Tuesday, 9:35-9:37 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 200 Block of Brewer Road
Tuesday, 9:38-9:51 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 800 Block of Lynch Road
Tuesday, 9:47-9:56 a.m. — Traffic accident, Interstate 74 MM 220
Tuesday, 10:47-11:01 a.m. — Elevator rescue, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Tuesday, 11:45-11:57 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Country Club Drive
Tuesday, 2:29-2:42 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of Beechwood Drive
Tuesday, 3:18-3:30 p.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Martin Street
Tuesday, 3:15-3:30 p.m. — Traffic accident, U.S. Route 150 and Avenue G
Tuesday, 7:15-7:40 p.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of Oak Street
Tuesday, 10:50-11:08 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Wednesday, 12:43-2:05 a.m. — Traffic accident and fuel spill, I-74 MM 217
Wednesday, 5:36-5:50 a.m. — Medical call, 1500 Block of Edgewood Drive
