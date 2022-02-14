Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 9:06-9:21 a.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Skyline Drive
Friday, 10:09-10:14 a.m. — False alarm, 200 Block of South Kansas Avenue
Friday, 10:36-10:47 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Oregon Avenue
Friday, 11:52-12:04 p.m. — Smoke, 300 Block of Robinson Street
Friday, 1:01-1:12 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of South Griffin Street
Friday, 1:38-4:12 p.m. — Structure fire, 100 Block of North Beard Street
Friday, 2:07-3:43 p.m. — Structure fire, 1100 Block of North Franklin Street
Friday, 2:53-3:16 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of North Logan Avenue
Friday, 5:09-5:33 p.m. — Medical call, 4100 Block of North Vermilion Street
Friday, 6:19-6:34 p.m. — Odor investigation, 700 Block of Robinson Street
Friday, 6:30-6:37 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Bremer Avenue
Friday, 7:47-7:51 p.m. — False alarm, 300 Block of Eastgate Drive
Friday, 8:59-9:11 p.m. — Medical call, 600 Block of North Griffin Street
Friday, 10:39-11:02 p.m. — Downed cable line, Poland Road
Friday, 11:09-11:35 p.m. — Burnt food, 200 Block of North Walnut Street
Saturday, 3:39-3:52 a.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of Lake Street
Saturday, 3:51-4:05 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Kimball Street
Saturday, 7:12-7:16 a.m. — False alarm, 300 Block of Eastgate Drive
Saturday, 10:08-10:17 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Fairweight Avenue
Saturday, 3:06-3:45 p.m. — Traffic accident, East Main Street and North California Avenue
Saturday, 4:10-4:28 p.m. — Medical call, 3800 Block of Sonny Lane
Saturday, 5:42-5:58 p.m. — Possible overdose, 1900 Block of Oak Street
Saturday, 6:08-6:30 p.m. — Traumatic injury, 200 Block of South Gilbert Street
Saturday, 8:49-9:01 p.m. — Gunshot victim, 100 Block of Edwards Street
Saturday, 11:15-12:03 a.m. — Traffic accident/struck building, North Franklin and West North Streets
Sunday, 9:11-9:17 a.m. — Lift assist, Unit Block of East Harrison Street
Sunday, 9:16-9:24 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Sunday, 12:00-12:11 p.m. — Accident, Interstate 74
Sunday, 2:12-2:46 p.m. — Oven fire, 1300 Block of North Vermilion Street
Sunday, 4:16-4:30 p.m. — Gas meter struck, 100 Block of East Ninth Street
Sunday, 6:51-7:05 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of South Griffin Street
Sunday, 7:08-7:58 p.m. — Sprinkler activation, 1900 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Sunday, 8:31-8:44 p.m. — Illegal burn, East Main and North Vermilion Streets
Monday, 12:10-12:20 a.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Chandler Street
Monday, 1:04-1:41 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Briarcliff Street
Monday, 4:00 -4:10 a.m. — Good intent, Interstate 74
Monday, 6:31-6:55 a.m. — Illegal burn, Hampton Road and West Williams Street
