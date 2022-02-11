Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:48-8:00 a.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of West Williams Street
Wednesday, 9:41-10:00 a.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Montclaire Street
Wednesday, 2:24-2:33 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of West Williams Street
Wednesday, 2:51-3:11 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Ohio Street
Wednesday, 4:04-4:29 p.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of McKinley Avenue
Wednesday, 5:17-5:36 p.m. — Medical call, 1700 Block of East Voorhees Street
Wednesday, 9:15-9:27 p.m. — False alarm, 3200 Block of North Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 10:05-10:16 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Freeman Street
Wednesday, 11:44-12:03 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Poland Road
Thursday, 2:27-2:41 a.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation, 200 Block of West Harrison Street
Thursday, 2:49-3:10 a.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Thursday, 12:28-12:42 p.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of Moore Street
Thursday, 12:41-1:03 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of Skyline Drive
Thursday, 3:15-3:34 p.m. — Carbon monoxide alarm, 1200 Block of Lakeridge Court
Thursday, 4:00-4:10 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Martin Street
Thursday, 4:11-4:36 p.m. — Medical call, 3400 Block of East Main Street
Thursday, 5:19-5:34 p.m. — Carbon monoxide alarm, Lakeshore Drive
Thursday, 7:33-7:41 p.m. — Oven fire, Crystal Drive
Thursday, 10:08-10:12 p.m. — Medical call, 1400 Block of Cleveland Avenue
Thursday, 10:07-10:36 p.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of Grant Street
Friday, 6:02-6:50 a.m. — Medical call, 500 Block of Chester Avenue
