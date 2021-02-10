Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Monday, 9:25-9:50 a.m. — Traffic accident with injuries at I-74 at 220 Mile Marker.

Monday, 10:26-10:55 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 3800 block of North Vermilion Street.

Monday, 1:04-1:20 p.m. — Alarm activation /burnt food on stove in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

Monday, 2:30-2:50 p.m. —Natural gas investigation in the 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.

Monday, 2:47-3:02 p.m. — Alarm activation/alarm malfunction in the 600 block of Oak Street.

Monday, 3:25-4:44 p.m. — Structure fire at 225 Edwards St.

Tuesday, 7:57-8:09 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Main/Collett streets.

Tuesday, 9:15-9:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street.

Tuesday, 10:19-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 520 block of Veterans Way.

Tuesday, 1:35-1:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Meade Street.

Tuesday, 1:40-1:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South State Street.

Tuesday, 3:40-3:54 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 300 block of South Gilbert Street.

Tuesday, 6:24-6:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Williams/Vermilion streets.

Tuesday, 7:16-7:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 100  block of West Harrison Street.

Tuesday, 8-8:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.

Tuesday, 9:06-11:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

