FIRE CALLS
Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 3:22-3:27 p.m. — Traffic accident, Robinson and Fairchild streets
Monday, 3:53-4:04 p.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of North Robinson Street
Monday, 5:20-5:27 p.m. — Alarm due to dust, 2000 Block of North Vermilion Street
Monday, 7:37-7:49 p.m. — Medical call, 1100 Block of North Bowman Avenue
Monday, 10:46-11:04 p.m. — Medical call, 4000 Block of Bristol Street
Tuesday, 12:54-1:11 a.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Rue Orleans
Tuesday, 12:58-1:24 a.m., Possible overdose, 1000 Block of North Logan Avenue
Tuesday, 4-4:13 a.m. — Odor of natural gas, 100 Block of Stroup Street
