Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 1:40-1:47 a.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of Harmon Street
Thursday, 3:52-4:18 a.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of East Fairchild Street
Wednesday, 8:18-9:04 a.m. — Haz-mat investigation, 200 Block of Brewer Street
Wednesday, 9:02-9:16 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Melody Street
Wednesday, 11:14-11:32 a.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of Eastgate Street
Wednesday, 12:38-12:58 p.m. — Sprinkler malfunction, 2900 Block of North Vermilion Street
Wednesday, 2:11-2:21 p.m. — Smoke alarm malfunction, Unit Block of South Shorewood
Wednesday, 2:37-2:53 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of East Madison Street
Wednesday, 3:07-3:24 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of East Williams Street
Wednesday, 3:26-3:44 p.m. — Fire (illegal burn), Unit Block of Stroup Street
Wednesday, 5:34-5:44 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Cronkhite Street
Wednesday, 5:56-6:13 p.m. — Medical call, 1300 Block of North Vermilion Street
