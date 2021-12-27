Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 2:49-3:01 a.m. — Outlet fire, 300 Block of Walnut Street
Monday: 4:49-5:14 a.m. — Rubbish fire, 500 Blk of N. Bowman Street
Sunday, 8:18-8:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 Block of Oak Street
Sunday, 10:23-11:06 a.m. — Knox box assist, Unit Block of East Harrison
Sunday, 11:05-11:19 a.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of Cronkhite
Sunday, 3:24-3:39 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Pries
Sunday, 4:02-4:16 p.m.— Medical call, 1000 Block of E. English
Sunday, 4:06-4:21 p.m. — Illegal burn, 1300 Block of W. Williams Street
Sunday, 8:41-9:16 p.m. — Vehicle accident, N. Bowman and E. Voorhees streets
Sunday, 8:46-9:01 p.m.— Medical call, 1200 Block of Marion
Sunday, 9:48-10:00 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Giddings
Sunday, 10:27-10:35 p.m. — Vehicle accident, Unit Block of S. Beard Street
Saturday, 2:18-5:16 a.m. — Garage/camper fire, 400 block of Sherman Street
Saturday, 9:17-9:30 a.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of E. Main Street
Saturday, 9:35-9:47 a.m. — Vehicle accident, E. Seminary Street and N. Bowman Avenue
Saturday, 10:16-10:19 a.m. — Accident alarm activation, 1900 Block of Deerwood Drive
Saturday, 11:09-11:15 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block, S. Virginia Avenue
Saturday, 1:25-1:28 p.m. — Accidental alarm activation, 1000 Block of Knollcrest Drive
Saturday, 4:58-5:12 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block. of W. Raymond Avenue
Saturday, 5:39-5:51 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of W. Center Street
Saturday 6:23-6:26 p.m.— Medical call, 1600 Block of Oak Street
Friday, 11:23-11:31, a.m. — Medical call, 800 Block of Voorhees Street
Friday, 12:10-12:19 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Friday, 12:11-12:27 p.m. — Medical call, 1900 Block of Bowman Avenue
Friday, 2:14-2:24 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block of Seminary Street
Friday, 2:18-2:40 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of W. Harrison Street
Friday, 2:45-2:57 p.m. — Medical call, 3300 Block of Vermilion Street
Friday, 4:38-4:52 p.m. — Odor in residence, 100 Block of Fairweight Street
Friday, 5:07-5:17 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Chandler Street
Friday, 5:16-5:31 — Medical call, 3500 Block of Vermilion Street
Friday, 8:03-8:15 — Medical call, 1600 Block of Beechwood Street
Friday, 8:08-8:55 — Medical call, 100 Block of S. Logan Street
Friday, 8:57-9:05 — Medical call, 100 Block of Fairweight Street
