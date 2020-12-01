Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 8:16-8:25 a.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main St.
Monday, 8:42-8:51 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Veterans Way.
Monday, 9:51-10:09 a.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 400 block of Chandler Street.
Monday, 10:51-11:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of Lynch Creek Drive.
Monday, 10:55-11:10 a.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of Independence Drive.
Monday 2:47-3:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Monday, 3:30-3:46 p.m. — Elevator rescue in the 200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 5:58-6:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball Street.
Tuesday, 12:09-12:20 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Tuesday, 12:50-1:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Robinson Street.
Tuesday, 2-4:41 a.m. — Structure fire at 310 Elizabeth St. The house was occupied, with everyone out of the structure safely upon firefighters' arrival. There was heavy smoke from the front corner upon their arrival. The fire flashed over and blew fire from the front of the house, igniting the porch. The fire appears to be accidental, starting in the kitchen. Estimated damage is $48,000 for the house and contents, with a loss estimated at $22,000.
