Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 8:45-9 a.m. — Medical call in the unit Block of Country Club Drive.
Thursday, 9:14-9:19 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
Thursday, 10:48-11:17 a.m. — Traffic accident with injuries at Kimball and East Williams streets.
Thursday, 11:53-11:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Sherman Street.
Thursday, 11:50-11:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Thursday, 1:13-1:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Collett Street.
Thursday, 2:31-2:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Thursday, 2:22-3:21 p.m. — Gasoline leaking from a vehicle at Kansas and East Williams streets.
Thursday, 3:40-4:01 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 1700 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 4:46-4:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, 6:04-6:27 — Traffic accident with injuries at Fairchild and Franklin streets.
Thursday, 8:20-8:30 p.m. — Gunshot victim in the unit block of Tilman Avenue.
Thursday, 11:16-11:25 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.
Friday, 3:58-4:14 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Martin Street.
