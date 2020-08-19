Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:54-9:57 a.m. — Unintentional alarm activation at Best Western, 360 Eastgate Drive.
Monday, 12:59-1:10 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Moore Street.
Monday, 3:31-3:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Monday, 4:45-4:54 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Edwards Street.
Monday, 8:23-8:28 p.m. — Unintentional alarm in the 1300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, 12:07-12:39 a.m. — Medical call at Main and Iowa streets.
Tuesday, 6:31-6:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Porter Street.
