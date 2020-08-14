Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 11:28-11:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 11:31-11:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
Thursday, 6:26-6:40 p.m. — Burned food on stove in the 1100 block of Martin Street.
Thursday, 7:48-7:56 p.m. — Auto accident in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 7:58-8:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
Thursday, 8:33-8:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Thursday, 9:47-10 p.m — Medical call in the 2500 block of East Road.
Friday, 1:33-1:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Fairwood Street.
Friday, 2:09-2:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of John Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.