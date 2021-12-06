Firefighters responded to the following calls:

Friday, 8:33-8:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of South Street.

Friday, 9:37-9:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

Friday, 10:11-10:15 a.m. — Alarm in the 700 block of North Logan Avenue.

Friday, 11:09-11:30 a.m. — Good intent call in the 1000 block of Knollcrest Drive.

Friday, 11:19 a.m.-12:37 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at the Danville Public Works Building, 1155 E. Voorhees St.

Friday, 12:05-12:32 — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison Street.

Friday, 1:10-1:26 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky Street.

Friday, 3:52-4:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Porter Street.

Friday, 9:17-9:32 p.m. — Service call in the 700 block of Oak Street.

Saturday, 1:31-1:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild Street.

Sunday, 7:34-7:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Robinson Street.

Sunday, 7:28-7:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Walnut Street.

Sunday, 8:52-8:58 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Schultz Street.

Sunday, 12:57-1:10 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison Street.

Sunday, 1:17-1:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Tennessee Street.

Sunday, 1:37-1:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Williams Street.

Sunday, 3:41-3:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rogers Street.

Sunday, 3:52-4:03 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East West Newell Road.

Sunday, 7:51-8:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Raymond Street.

Sunday, 10:06-10:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Street.

Monday, 2:06-2:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you