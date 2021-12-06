Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 8:33-8:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of South Street.
Friday, 9:37-9:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Friday, 10:11-10:15 a.m. — Alarm in the 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
Friday, 11:09-11:30 a.m. — Good intent call in the 1000 block of Knollcrest Drive.
Friday, 11:19 a.m.-12:37 p.m. — Alarm malfunction at the Danville Public Works Building, 1155 E. Voorhees St.
Friday, 12:05-12:32 — Medical call in the unit block of Harrison Street.
Friday, 1:10-1:26 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky Street.
Friday, 3:52-4:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Porter Street.
Friday, 9:17-9:32 p.m. — Service call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 1:31-1:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of East Fairchild Street.
Sunday, 7:34-7:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Robinson Street.
Sunday, 7:28-7:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Walnut Street.
Sunday, 8:52-8:58 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Schultz Street.
Sunday, 12:57-1:10 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
Sunday, 1:17-1:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Tennessee Street.
Sunday, 1:37-1:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Williams Street.
Sunday, 3:41-3:57 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rogers Street.
Sunday, 3:52-4:03 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East West Newell Road.
Sunday, 7:51-8:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of East Raymond Street.
Sunday, 10:06-10:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Bradley Street.
Monday, 2:06-2:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Knollcrest Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.