Danville firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:43-8 a.m. — Medical call in the 3000 block of Park Haven.
Wednesday, 8:01-8:13 Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Wednesday, 10:12-10:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Moore Street.
Wednesday, 10:21-11:36 a.m. — Natural gas line cut at Cleveland and Columbus streets.
Wednesday, 11:56 a.m.-12:07 p.m. — Medical call in the unit Block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, 12:09-12:20 p.m.— Medical call in the 300 block of North Gilbert Street.
Wednesday, 12:48-1:12 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 5-5:20 p.m. — Traffic accident at Newell and Townway.
Wednesday, 7:49-8:15 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Robinson Street.
Wednesday, 9:42-10:02 p.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1200 block of Rue Orleans.
Thursday, 5:09-5:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Thursday, 11:05-11:24 a.m. — Power line down at Griffin and Cleveland streets.
Thursday, 12:32-12:52 p.m. — Traffic accident at Main and State streets.
Thursday, 1:08-1:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 1:15-1:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
Thursday, 2:06-2:09 p.m. — False alarmn in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 2:12-2:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Oregon Street.
Thursday, 6:12-6:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 2400 block of Oregon Street.
Thursday, 7:59-8:12 p.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activation in the 900 block of Columbia Street.
Friday, 1:13-1:32 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Gilbert Street.
Friday, 5:22-5:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Elmwood Drive.
