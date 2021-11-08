Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:34-7:47 a.m. — Overdose in the 3600 Block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 9:16-9:32 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Virginia Street.
Friday, 11:47-11:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 Block of North Hazel Street.
Friday, 12:10-12:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Edwards Street.
Friday, 3:40-4:13 p.m. — Unauthorized burning in the 300 block of Harmon Street.
Friday, 6:10-6:59 p.m. — Traffic accident at Vermilion Street and West Newell Road.
Friday, 9:28-9:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Elmwood Street.
Friday, 9:56-10:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Saturday, 6:40-6:49 a.m. — Stabbing victim in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 6:41-6:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Franklin Street.
Saturday, 9:06-9:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Fairchild Street.
Saturday, 10:48-10:53 a.m. — Canceled enroute in the unit block of Cronkhite Street.
Saturday: 1:12-1:32 p.m. — Burnt food - fire out on arrival in the 800 block of East South Street.
Saturday, 3:03-4:05 p.m. — Gas odor in the 700 block of East South Street.
Saturday, 4:29-4:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Saturday, 4:34-4:52 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Saturday, 5:57-6:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 6:37-7:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Moore Street.
Saturday, 7:23-7:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 10:27-10:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky Street.
Saturday: 11:40-11:47 p.m. — Canceled enroute in the 1900 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m.- Sunday, 12:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Ave G.
Sunday: 12:26-12:47 a.m. — Burnt Food - Smoke Evacuation inthe 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Sunday, 6:22-6:36 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
Sunday, 6:35-6:54 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Grace Street.
Sunday, 7:15-7:20 a.m. — Canceled enroute in the 100 block of North Beard Street.
Sunday, 8:52-8:58 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, 11:35-11:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Martin Street.
Sunday, 2:54-3:07 p.m. — Illegal burn in the 1200 block of Griggs Street.
Sunday, 4:51-5:09 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Sunday, 7:43-7:51 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Sunday, 7:54-8:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.
Sunday, 8:27-8:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drirve.
Sunday, 8:50-9:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Jackson Street.
Sunday, 9:24-9:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Rodgers Street.
Sunday, 10:10-10:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Voorhees Street.
Sunday, 10:19-10:27 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harvey Street.
Monday, 12:19-12:49 a.m. —Service call at Hampton Inn & Suites, 370 Eastgate Drive.
Monday 4:27-4:49 a.m. — Carbon monoxide call in the 100 block of National Avenue.
Monday, 4:28-4:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 4:43-4:55 a.m. — Alarm malfunction in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
