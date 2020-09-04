Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 10:19-10:33 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Thursday, 11:11-11:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Thursday, 5:21-5:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 6:23-6:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 7:21-7:33 p.m. — Illegal burning in the unit block of Elizabeth Street.
Thursday, 8:46-9:13 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Dawn Avenue.
Thursday, 9:44-9:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of May Street.
Friday, 1:56-2:24 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.