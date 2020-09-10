Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 8:02-8:16 a.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activation in the 900 block of Timberline Drive.
Wednesday, 8:23-8:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Forrest Street.
Wednesday, 12:03-12:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, 12:16-12:21 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Belton Drive.
Wednesday, 2:46-2:54 p.m. — Medical call at Mer Che Manor, 723 Oak Street.
Wednesday, 6:03-6:38 p.m. — Dryer malfunction in the 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
Wednesday, 10:38-11:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Syrcle Drive.
Thursday, 2:52-3 a.m. — Vehicle accident at Griffin and Cleveland streets.
Thursday, 4:36-4:48 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
