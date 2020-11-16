Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 7:56-8:03 a.m.— Medical call in the 600 block of Chandler Street.
Friday, 11:04-11:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Anderson Street.
Friday, 12:29-12:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of East Fairchild Street.
Friday, 1:54-5:14 p.m. — Structure fire at 409 W. English Street. Estimated $55,000 loss/damages.
Friday, 2:45-3:01 p.m. — Private false alarm/faulty detector in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, 3:28-3:29 p.m. — False alarm in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Streets
Friday, 3:39-3:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 2000 block of Lake Terrace Drive.
Friday, 5:16-5:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
Friday, 7:11-7:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Chandler Street.
Friday, 9:55-10:23 pm. — Carbon monoxide incident in the 200 block of Grace Street.
Saturday, 12:09-12:21 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 8:44-8:52 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 10:33-10:47 a.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 12:08-12:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, 12:09-12:21 p.m. — False alarm/pull station activated in the 340 Bryan Avenue.
Saturday, 1:52-2:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
Saturday 5:07-5:33 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 5:19-5:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, 5:42-5:57 p.m. — Carbon monoxide alarm in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Saturday, 11-11:24 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson Street.
Sunday, 12:12-12:18 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of East South Street.
Sunday, 6:25-6:42 a.m. — False alarm in the 4101 block of North Vermilion Street.
