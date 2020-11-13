Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 7:37-8:01 a.m. — Smoke detector activation in the 2800 block of Townway.
Wednesday, 7:46-8:03 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Route 150 & Ave G.
Wednesday, 10:50-11:11 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of North Oregon.
Wednesday, 11:58 a.m.-12:11 p.m. — Burnt toast in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Wednesday, 1:16-1:18 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 1:23-2:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Franklin and Columbia streets.
Wednesday, 3:39-4:04 p.m. — Structure fire at 718 Sherman St.
Wednesday, 3:42-3:42 p.m. — False alarm in the 1100 block of Maywood.
Wednesday, 5:13-5:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street.
Wednesday, 5:34-6:07 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Bowman Avenue and Clarence Street.
Wednesday, 9:28-9:42 p.m. — Removal of person from the elevator at Vermilion House Apartments, 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Wednesday, 10:39-10:49 p.m. — Smoke in the area at Walnut and Franklin streets.
Wednesday, 10:46-10:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Thursday, 7:50-8:19 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 9-9:24 a.m. — Accidental fire alarm activation in the 400 block of Ave. F.
Thursday, 9:56-10:00 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Colfax Drive.
Thursday, 10:02-10:05 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Robinson Street.
Thursday, 10:56-11:08 a.m. — Illegal burning in the 1200 block of Oak Street.
Thursday, 12:37-12:46 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Williams Street.
Thursday, 12:41-12:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of East Voorhees Street.
Thursday, 12:40-1:28 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 300 block of West English Street.
Thursday, 12:50-1:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of North Kimball Street.
Thursday, 3:07-3:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 3:30-3:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Tuttle.
Thursday, 3:44-4:14 p.m. — Vehicle fire in the unit block of East Main.
Thursday, 4:51-5:04 p.m. — Investigation of illegal burning at North Franklin Street and West Winter Avenue.
Thursday, 5:25-5:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Anderson Street.
Thursday, 6:47-7:04 p.m. — Accidental fire alarm activation in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Thursday, 10:07-10:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Cronkhite Street.
Friday, 3:03-3:28 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Bensyl Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.