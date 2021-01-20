Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Sunday, 9:41-11:08 a.m.— Chimney stack fire in the 3600 block of Quaker Lane.
Sunday, 9:54-10:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Harvey Street.
Sunday, 11:48 a.m.-12:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, 1:35-1:43 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, 2:43-2:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of West Fairchild Street.
Sunday, 8:26-8:38 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Monday, 1:26-2:01 a.m. — Overheated furnace motor in the 1000 block of Giddings Street.
Tuesday, 8:42-9:30 a.m. —Fryer fire at Taco Bell, 501 S. Gilbert St.
Tuesday, 10:04-10:08 a.m. — False alarm at Planet Fitness, 2721 N. Vermilion St.
Tuesday, 2:58-3:46 p.m. — Carbon monoxide levels in the 700 block of Chandler Street.
Tuesday 6:06-6:28 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 200 block of East Winter Avenue.
Tuesday, 6:26-6:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
Tuesday, 8:33-8:40 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Tuesday, 10:51-10:58 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Grant Street.
Wednesday, 3:16-3:31 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Jewell Street.
Wednesday, 5:14-5:22 a.m.— Medical call in the 800 block of Johnson Street.
