Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 9:25-9:50 a.m. — Traffic accident with injuries at I-74 at 220 Mile Marker.
Monday, 10:26-10:55 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 3800 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 1:04-1:20 p.m. — Alarm activation /burnt food on stove in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Monday, 2:30-2:50 p.m. —Natural gas investigation in the 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 2:47-3:02 p.m. — Alarm activation/alarm malfunction in the 600 block of Oak Street.
Monday, 3:25-4:44 p.m. — Structure fire at 225 Edwards St.
Tuesday, 7:57-8:09 a.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Main/Collett streets.
Tuesday, 9:15-9:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Franklin Street.
Tuesday, 10:19-10:38 a.m. — Medical call in the 520 block of Veterans Way.
Tuesday, 1:35-1:49 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Meade Street.
Tuesday, 1:40-1:55 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South State Street.
Tuesday, 3:40-3:54 p.m. — Dumpster fire in the 300 block of South Gilbert Street.
Tuesday, 6:24-6:28 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Williams/Vermilion streets.
Tuesday, 7:16-7:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.
Tuesday, 8-8:17 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Tuesday, 9:06-11:03 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
