Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.