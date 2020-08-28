Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 8:42-8:54 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Schutz Street.
Thursday, 9:25-9:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 Block of Lape Street.
Thursday, 10:08-10:31 a.m. — Carbon monoxide detector activation in the 1100 block of Holiday Drive.
Thursday, 12:08-12:17 p.m. — Medical call in the 1000 block of Grove Street.
Thursday, 8:50-9 p.m. — Smoke in the area in the 300 Block of Robinson Street.
Thursday, 9:06-9:20 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Commercial Street.
Thursday, 9:14-9:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 Block of North Griffin Street.
Friday, 2:11-2:27 a.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
