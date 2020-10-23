Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Thursday, 1:51-2:08 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Thursday, 2:33-2:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of McKinley Avenue.
Thursday, 2:35-2:53 p.m. — Illegal burning in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Thursday, 3:33-3:38 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Thursday, 4:17-4:22 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of Oak Street.
Thursday, 4:39-5:25 p.m. — Fuel spill in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Thursday, 7:06-7:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Avenue A.
Thursday, 9:24-9:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Montclaire Street.
Thursday, 10:30-10:32 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.
Thursday, 10:38-10:45 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Indiana Street.
Thursday, 11:23-11:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
Thursday, 11:28-11:41 p.m. — Carbon monoxide investigation in the 1400 block of Sherman Street.
