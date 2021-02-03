Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 6:27-6:43 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 7:18-7:40 a.m.— Medical call in the 300 block of North Cedarwood Drive.
Monday, 11:47 a.m.-12:03 p.m. — Vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
Monday, 12:31-12:48 p.m. — Medical call in the 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.
Monday, 3:53-4:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 6:19-6:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, 12:52-1:16 a.m. — Remove smoke in the 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Tuesday, 7:47-8:01 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Douglas Street.
Tuesday, 9:48-9:59 a.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
Tuesday, 2:15-2:49 p.m. — Traffic accident at Liberty Lane and Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, 8:02-8:05 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 Block of East Seminary Street.
Tuesday, 9:11-9:21 p.m. — Good intent call at Chandler and Center streets.
Tuesday, 10:19-10:39 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
