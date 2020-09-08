Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Saturday, 7:45-7:58 p.m. — Medical call in the first block of Lakewood.
Saturday, 10:44-10:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Sunday, Sept. 6, 7:18-7:32 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Sunday, 9:19-9:26 a.m. — Medical call in the 1300 block of Sheridan Street.
Sunday, 11:31-11:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of Minnesota.
Sunday, 5:59-6:10 p.m. — Illegal burning at 22 Cronkhite.
Sunday, 10:28-10:49 p.m. — Medical call at 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Monday, 7:26-7:41 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Monday, 8:40-8:46 a.m. — Medical call in the 900 block off Moore Street.
Monday, 1:19-1:47 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Monday, 1:48-2:02 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Monday, 1:52-2:07 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Sidell Street.
Monday, 1:56-2:02 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
Monday, 6:35-6:45 p.m. — Motor vehicle accident at Williams and Plum streets.
Monday, 8:30-8:36 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Columbus Street.
Monday, 9:36-9:50 p.m. — Natural gas leak in the 1200 block of Oak Street.
Monday, 9:46-10:11 p.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Pixley Street.
Monday, 10:56 p.m.-Tuesday, 2:36 a.m. — Structure fire in the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue. The property reportedly is an abandoned structure. Firefighters had to cut some trees down on the overgrown property to get to the fire. The fire is believed to have started in the bathroom of the residence. It’s under investigation.
Tuesday, 12:13-12:22 a.m. — Smoke investigation in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
