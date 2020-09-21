Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Friday, 11:29-11:39 a.m. — Service call in the unit block of Prairie Street.
Friday, 11:53 a.m.-12:09 p.m. — Service call in the unit block of Prairie Street.
Friday, 12:09-12:15 p.m. — Service call in the unit block of Prairie Street.
Friday, 12:09-12:15 p.m. — Service call in the 200 block of East Woodlawn Avenue.
Friday, 12:08-12:18 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
Friday, 12:56-1:13 p.m. — Smoke in a building in the 1100 block of Campbell Lane.
Friday, 3:31-3:36 p.m. — Medical call in the 3400 block of East Main Street.
Friday, 7:12-7:40 p.m. — Structure fire at 1021 N. Walnut St.
Friday, 11:53 p.m.-Saturday, 12:15 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Commercial Street.
Saturday, 2:13-2:28 a.m. — Gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Saturday, 4:14-4:19 a.m. — Traffic accident at Cleveland and Griffin streets.
Saturday, 8:55-9:06 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, 11:19-11:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 800 block of North Griffin Street.
Saturday, 7:25-7:58 p.m. — Power lines down in the 200 block of Grace Street.
Saturday, 11:13-11:28 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Sunday, 9:27-9:38 a.m. — Stabbing victim in the 600 block of West Madison Street.
Sunday, 4:07-4:12 — Medical call in the 100 block of Cronkhite Street.
Sunday, 4:56-5:01 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, 5:31-6:14 p.m. — Fire alarm activation, no fire in the 200 block of Denvale Drive.
Sunday, 7:50-8:07 p.m. — Outlet on fire in a residence in the 800 block of Commercial Street.
Sunday, 10:34-10:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South Buchanan Street.
Monday, 12:06-2:07 a.m. — Structure fire at 11 National Ave.
Monday, 2:06-2:16 a.m. — Medical call in the 300 Block of North Vermilion Street.
