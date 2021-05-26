Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Monday, 6:56-7:07 a.m. — Medical call in the 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
Monday, 10:37-10:53 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Wayne Street.
Monday, 11:36-11:56 a.m. — Overheated dryer in the 1300 block of May Street.
Monday, 11:56 a.m.-12:27 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Monday, 11:58 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Medical call at TownePlace Suites, 330 Eastgate Drive.
Monday, 1:08-1:16 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Porter Street.
Monday, 1:21-2 p.m. — Medical call in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Monday, 6:06-6:16 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
Monday, 8:36-8:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Monday, 10:31-10:45 p.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Grant Street.
Tuesday, 1:59-2:09 a.m. — Gunshot victim in the unit block of South Street.
Tuesday, 2:08-2:25 a.m. — Gunshot victim in the 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
Tuesday, 10:36-10:45 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of Harmon Street.
Tuesday, 11:11-11:30 a.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Tuesday, 1:36-1:41 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Tuesday, 2:21-2:35 p.m. — Medical call in the 100 block of South State Street.
Tuesday, 3:20-3:36 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident at Winter and Bowman avenues.
Tuesday, 3:17-3:34 p.m. — Medical call in the 900 block of Chandler Street.
Tuesday, 6:31-6:37 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Plum Street.
Tuesday, 9:30-9:57 p.m. — Overheated blower motor in the 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
Wednesday, 12:05-12:09 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
