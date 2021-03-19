Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 10:20-10:36 a.m. — Smoke detector batteries replaced in the 400 block of Anderson Street.
Wednesday, 10:37-10:49 a.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.
Wednesday, 12:52-1:03 p.m. — Medical call at Glo Motel, 3617 N Vermilion St.
Wednesday, 2:04-2:14 p.m. — Medical call in the 1900 block of Meridian Street.
Wednesday, 4:56-5 p.m. — Medical call in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Wednesday, 6:18-6:31 p.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of Grant Street.
Wednesday, 10:48-10:55 p.m. — Medical call at Mer Che Manor, 723 Oak St.
Thursday, 1:33-2:27 a.m. — Oven fire contained, no damage at Thyssenkrupp, 1200 International place.
Thursday, 2:26-2:39 a.m. —Medical call in the 1400 block of Grant Street.
Thursday, 3:37-4 a.m. — False alarm at 1200 International Place.
Thursday, 7:47-7:56 a.m. — False alarm in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Thursday 8:56-8:59 a.m. — False alarm in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Thursday, 10:31-10:49 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Monterey Court.
Thursday, 1:12-1:19 p.m. — Medical call in the 3100 block of Brookstone Drive.
Thursday, 3:48-3:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Thursday,5:31-5:44 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Monterey Court.
Thursday, 8:06-8:24 p.m. — False alarm in the 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday, 10:44-10:53 p.m. — Medical call in the 2200 block of Smith Avenue.
Friday, 1:17-1:30 a.m. — False alarm in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
