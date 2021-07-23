Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 12:17-12:34 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of South State Street.
Wednesday, 2:49-2:59 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, 5:40-5:56 p.m. — Medical call in the 200 block of Cronkhite Street.
Wednesday, 9:45-10 p.m. — Recreational fire in the 900 block of Grant Street.
Wednesday, 9:55-10 p.m. — Medical call in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Thursday 12:15-12:19 a.m. — Canceled enroute to the 1100 block of Grant Street.
Thursday 1:36-1:59 a.m. — Vehicle accident at Main and Brewer streets.
Thursday 9:14-9:42 a.m. — Medical call in the 1200 block of North Logan Avenue.
Thursday, 11:15-11:39 a.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
Thursday, 1:16-1:26 p.m. — Arcing power lines at North Logan Avenue at Kimber Street.
Thursday, 1:42-2:26 p.m. —Carbon monoxide leak in the 2500 block of Rue Bienville Street.
Thursday, 3:07-3:48 p.m. — Structure fire at Wienke Auto Glass, 626 N. Logan Ave. There was a fire from rubbish on a table, according to the fire department. Estimated loss to contents and the structure was about $10,000.
Thursday, 6:49-7:02 p.m. — Medical call in the unit block of Maywood Drive.
Thursday, 8:34-8:50 p.m. — Medical call in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.