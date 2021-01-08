Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. — Medical call in the 500 block of Chester.
Wednesday, 11:31-11:44 a.m. — Medical call in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday, 4:44-4:48 p.m. — Overdose in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 12:57-1:32 a.m. — Traffic accident in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Thursday, 2:03-2:09 a.m. — Overdose in the 200 block of Sidell.
Thursday, 2:52-2:59 a.m. — Overdose in the 700 block of Sherman.
Thursday, 3:16-3:23 a.m. — Medical call in the 700 block of North Hazel.
Thursday, 3:47-4:02 a.m. — Medical call in the 600 block of Bryan.
Thursday, 5:01-5:12 a.m. — Medical call in the 1100 block of North Walnut
