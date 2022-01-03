Firefighters responded to the following calls:
Dec. 30 through Jan. 2
Thursday, 9:44-9:54 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 1900 Block of East Voorhees Street
Thursday, 10:01-10:03 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 1900 Block of East Voorhees Street
Thursday, 10:53-11:08 a.m. — Medical call, 500 Block of Sidell Street
Thursday, 1:39-1:43 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block of West Fairchild Street
Thursday, 1:19-1:45 p.m. — Medical, call, 400 Block of Sherman Street
Thursday, 3:57-4:25 p.m.— Citizen complaint, 700 Block of Walnut Street
Thursday, 4:46-5:19 p.m. — Illegal burning, 000 Block of Home Street
Thursday, 6:18-7:19 p.m. — CO2 leak, 400 block of West Main Street
Thursday, 6:56-7:13 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of North Vermilion Street
Thursday, 9:56-10:10 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block of Oak Street
Friday, Dec. 31, 12:49-1:09 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Camelot Street
Friday, 12:53-1:12 a.m. — Medical call, 400 Block of Bryan Street
Friday, 5:05-5:22 a.m. — Car fire, North and Vermilion streets
Friday, 5:01-5:21 a.m. — Medical call, 3600 Block of North Vermilion Street
Friday, Dec. 31, 9:23-:939 a.m.— Medical call, 100 Block of South Griffin Street
Friday, 10:19-10:32 a.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of East West Newell Street
Friday, 12:39-12:59 p.m. — Medical call, 300 Block of Ridgeview Street
Friday, 1:29-1:43 p.m. — False alarm, 1500 Block of Valleyview Avenue
Friday, 3:21-3:44 p.m., CO2 leak, 1500 Block of Westview Avenue
Friday, 6:11-6:35 p.m. — Medical call, 600 Block of East English Street
Friday, 9:55-10:07 p.m. — Medical call, 200 Block of North California Avenue
Friday, 9:47-10:47 p.m. — Natural gas leak, 1800 Block of East Voorhees Street
Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, 12:17-12:43 a.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block of Garden Drive
Saturday, 2:12-2:19 a.m. — Medical call, 600 Block of North Vermilion Street
Saturday, 4:25-4:57 a.m. — Medical call, 500 Block of Veterans Way
Saturday, 5:05-5:13 a.m. — False alarm, Unit Block of South Gilbert Street
Saturday, 5:18-5:34 a.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block of Moore Street
Saturday, 7:34-7:46 a.m. — Medical call, 3600 Block, North Vermilion
Saturday, 8:47-8:57 a.m. — Medical call, 700 Block, Commercial Street
Saturday, 12:21-12:41 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block, Fowler Street
Saturday, 12:49-1:10 p.m. — Medical call, 400 Block Love Street
Saturday, 1:09-1:30 p.m. — Medical call, 3400 Block, East Main Street
Saturday, 1:17-1:30 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block of Illinois Street
Saturday, 2:46-3:40 p.m. — Medical call, 900 Block, Shasta Street
Saturday, 4:16-5:12 p.m. — Vehicle accident, Liberty Lane and Stonegate Drive
Saturday, 5:21-5:33 p.m. — Medical call, 1000 Block, Williams Street
Saturday, 5:24-5:46 p.m. — Medical call, Unit Block, South Street
Saturday, 7:46-7:58 p.m. — Medical call, Medical call, 100 Block, Oakwood Avenue
Saturday 8:13-8:24 p.m. — Vehicle accident, 300 Block of Eastgate Drive
Sunday, Jan. 2, 4:43-5:03 a.m. — CO2 leak investigation, 100 Block of Bowman
Sunday, 8:20-8:56 a.m. — Alarm malfunction, 3000, North Vermilion Street
Sunday, 2:51-3:03 p.m. — Medical call, 100 Block, South Logan Avenue
Sunday, 3:09-3:23 p.m. — Medical call, 1600 Block, Oak Street
Sunday, 3:24-3:38 p.m. — Medical call, 700 Block of Grant Street
Sunday, 3:31-3:45 p.m. — Medical call, 3500 Block of Vermilion Street
Sunday, 5:41-6:36 p.m. — Traffic accident, 100 Block of Kentucky Avenue
Sunday, 6:43-7:01 p.m. — Medical call, 1200 Block, Moore Street
