2-year-old Ty’reon Smith Jr. hugs a goat from Miller’s Petting Zoo at Danville Public Library on April 1. Miller’s Petting Zoo was in town for the First Fridays event.
Peyton Luca, 5, and Reese Luca, 2, take turns feeding animals from Miller’s Petting Zoo. Their mom, Amanda Luca, said they had been waiting all week for the First Fridays event.
Richard Cooper, 5, and Cassian Pall, 7, play with bubbles provided by Joyful Bubbles in Temple Plaza. Cooper and Pall kept themselves entertained with the set up until it was time for them to participate in the egg hunt.
6-year-old Dawson Gady stamps an Easter bunny on the local farmhouse’s window. Gady stamped two bunnies on the window, and he said he chose blue paint both times because it is his favorite color.
