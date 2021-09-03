DANVILLE — A Vermilion County native, now living in the Springfield area, is getting national attention for a feature film he recently completed writing, directing and shooting.
Ash Hamilton said the film has already had three offers for distribution and is also currently an official selection at three major film festivals, with more on the way.
The film, “Holes in the Sky: The Sean Miller Story” is a 2021 feature film exploring a documentary film crew’s efforts to make a movie detailing the 2013 alien abduction of Illinois resident Sean Miller.
A five-day shoot turns into a life-changing experience for everyone involved as events spiral out of control. The feature is filmed in a documentary style format and runs 1 hour and 54 minutes.
The film was shot mostly in the Springfield area, with some shots taking place between Danville and Springfield, according to Hamilton.
The film is currently screening as an official selection at three festivals this fall: September in New York at the Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival, October in Kentucky at Fright Night Film Festival and again Halloween Night at American Horrors Film Festival in Wisconsin.
Hamilton is the director, writer and one of the stars of the film.
Hamilton was raised in Fairmount and Sidell, and attended school in Jamaica (K-12) where he also graduated in 1994. He attended Danville Area Community College and lived in Danville for many years, before moving to the New York City area, and then moving back to Danville in late 2010.
He currently resides in Loami, Ill., a small rural town outside of Springfield.
Hamilton said through an email about the film, “it is a horror/scifi/thriller film and definitely relevant as we quickly approach the Halloween season.”
