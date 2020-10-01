A Vermilion County man is the fifth COVID-19 death in the county since the pandemic began late last winter.
The Vermilion County Health Department reported the death Thursday afternoon. Officials stated the victim was in his 70s.
The health department also reported that there were 31 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — one resident in their 80s, six in their 70s, two in their 60s, two in their 50s, three in their 40s, six in their 30s, three in their 20s, six teens, one grade-school-aged kid, and one pre-schooler.
That brings the county to a total of 732 positive cases. Seven of the new cases are family-related to new or to previously reported positive cases.
There are currently seven COVID-19-positive county residents hospitalized.
