Though he is fairly new to Methodism and pastoring, and almost completely new to Danville, St. James United Methodist Church Associate Pastor James Fielder has big plans for the community, and the experience to bring those plans to fruition.
Versed in diversity, equity and inclusion conversations, Fielder said he believes the Church is primed for new things, and he plans to bring some of those new ideas in.
“My charge here, like in the job description, is to rebuild the contemporary service, focus on young adults (and) connect to the community,” Fielder said. “I translate that as also, organically, we will be diverse.”
His first service was May 15, and he said he was humbled to see the church almost full with a “loving community of people,” that welcomed both him and his family, who attended on Sunday.
His intent is to connect to the youth community, and also feels he is called to the “nones,” those who don’t believe in a higher power, and the “dones,” those who have been hurt by the Church.
Fielder’s parents were ministers in the Baptist church, and he said when he was younger he sometimes questioned why his parents remained so faithful.
“I was a ‘done,’” Fielder said. “We were in church every week, all day (and nothing was) changing.”
He said he believes he can provide a transformational experience, not just a religious one. He also wants to create space for dialogue in the church.
“I’ve met people who have never had a conversation with a Black person – a real conversation, not just a surface one,” he said.
Fielder grew up in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, and after 12 years in the Marine Corps and 18 years at Farm Credit Illinois, he said he realized his true calling was to teach, preach and engage with community members.
While he was stationed in Okinawa during his time in the Marines, Fielder said he got a glimpse of what God was calling him to do after hearing a chaplain speak at a church service, but he wasn’t quite sure it was the right thing for him to do at the time because he didn’t think he’d make enough money to live off of as a pastor.
After 12 years in the Marines, Fielder was medically discharged and moved to Champaign to be near his sister who attended the University of Illinois. He got a job in information technology at Farm Credit Illinois, where he remained for 18 years, and started going back to church regularly as a Baptist.
Fielder, who has a bachelor’s degree, three master’s degrees and a doctorate degree, eventually decided to make the switch from Baptist to Methodist, especially after completing his doctorate degree.
Right after Fielder turned in his thesis for his doctorate, Farm Credit Illinois had decided to outsource his job in IT. He needed to find another job.
“I felt that was God saying, ‘I actually called you to full-time ministry. You need to trust me,’” Fielder said.
Though he was good at his job in IT, he wasn’t passionate about it, so he wanted out of that field. He was also frustrated with the lack of clear direction he was getting in the Baptist Church when he had a conversation he said he would never forget with Rose Booker-Jones, a former Methodist district superintendent for Iroquois River and Mississippi River districts.
Booker-Jones told him he would make a good Methodist. Fielder said he thought that was a crazy idea, but he prayed about it and ultimately decided to go for it.
When Fielder was asked for his call story in seminary, his purpose for becoming a pastor, he said, “I stated that I believe God called me to a multicultural ministry.”
He said he was nervous with his first appointment in 2016 at New Horizon United Methodist Church in Champaign. He was worried about his ability as a Black pastor to reach a Caucasian congregation and deliver God’s message.
“I have to be authentically who I am and every person who I knew … said, ‘Wherever you go, be who you are. Be authentic,’ which kind of released me,” Fielder said.
His message was received loud and clear, he said.
Fielder went on to pastor at the United Methodist Church in Bement, a town of 1,800 and predominantly white.
He said though he did experience overt racism on a few occasions, overall the people of Bement were among the nicest people he’d ever met.
He became known as the town vicar in Bement because he was always available for those who needed him.
“I thought that’s what you’re supposed to do (as a member of the church),” Fielder said, surprised by his new reputation.
In 2019, after two years in Bement, church conference leaders appointed Fielder to plant a multicultural church in Champaign, which was a dream come true for Fielder.
He said most church planters, who build new churches from the ground up, had been in the field for about 20 to 30 years, meanwhile he’d been in the game for less than five years.
Fielder said while he had a great start in 2019, unfortunately the church didn’t completely pan out due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020, which hit religious organizations especially hard.
Though he didn’t get to complete his multicultural church, Fielder said he learned how to be a pastor and how to build relationships with the community.
In 2021, after months of daily shootings in the Champaign-Urbana area, Fielder said he knew something needed to be done. He met with the mayors and police chiefs.
“They said, ‘Do what you do best — pray. We’ll support you,’” Fielder said. “Next thing you know, I’m organizing a group of faith leaders across the spectrum…”
He and other religious leaders, including those of Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Bahai faiths, put aside their theological differences and came together to create the “48 hours of peace” event in June 2021.
“This is what the church should be doing,” Fielder said. “We should be in the community developing relationships.”
He said he hopes to meet with other religious leaders in Danville and work together to build bridges across the community.
“This is a truly loving community of people,” he said. “I sense God’s presence (here).”
Fielder will be ordained as an elder June 11, meaning he will be guaranteed a full-time appointment in the Methodist church.
