DANVILLE — Three people have picked up election petitions so far, of those interested in running for Danville mayor or other elected city offices next year.
Robert Adams, 730 Bryan Ave., has picked up a petition to possibly run for mayor.
City Treasurer Careth Kleweicki, 302 Adams St., has picked up a petition to run for city treasurer.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing, 404 Warrington Ave., has picked up a petition to seek re-election in Ward 2.
Danville and other village and municipal candidates running in the Feb. 28, 2023, primary can now pick up election petition packets to start circulating for signatures.
Candidates file their petitions to run for office Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.
The consolidated general election is April 4, 2023.
To run for mayor, treasurer or seven of the 14 Danville City Council aldermen seats next year, a statement of candidacy and other paperwork must be submitted to the Danville Election Commission inside the Vermilion County Administration Building in Danville with a required number of registered voter signatures based on the number of votes cast in the last election.
Terms up in 2023 are: Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.; City Treasurer Careth Klewicki, who was appointed by Williams with approval by the city council in June to fill Stephanie Wilson’s unexpired term; and aldermen Brenda Brown in Ward 1, Rick Strebing in Ward 2, Sherry Pickering in Ward 3, Mike O’Kane in Ward 4, Eve Ludwig in Ward 5, Ethan Burt in Ward 6 and Bob Iverson in Ward 7.
This week’s Labor Day Parade saw Mayor Williams campaigning for his re-election bid, in addition to Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson seeking support for her run against Williams in the mayor race.
Williams will be seeking his second four-year term as mayor. Williams was elected mayor in 2019 when he won in a four-way race.
Williams became acting mayor in October 2018, serving the last few months of former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer’s term when Eisenhauer left his position early in November 2018 to take a Rantoul administration job.
