DANVILLE — FedEx officials on Friday announced the company will be building a new facility off Lynch Road in the Southgate Industrial Park near Fiberteq and Sygma.
According to an emailed statement: "FedEx Ground has entered into a lease agreement on a new, 217,000 square-foot distribution center located on Borgen Drive in Danville that is expected to be operational in the fall of 2022. The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members. The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions. We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”
Officials said they can't discuss investment figures or number of local jobs until closer to the facility opening.
The moving of dirt already has started on the project.
It's expected to have 150 to 180 full-time jobs and a couple hundred part-time and seasonal jobs, according to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
There are no city financial incentives going toward the project, the mayor said.
Williams said he's excited about the job opportunities and investment in the city.
FedEx representatives couldn't comment publicly on the project until after a Dec. 16 earnings call.
According to a press release, FedEx Corp., based in Memphis, Tenn., reported financial results for the quarter ending November 30.
"Our operating income increased during the quarter, thanks to the enormous efforts of our team members. We are nearing the finish line of another robust peak shipping season, and we salute our more than 600,000 team members worldwide for their dedication in delivering the holidays to our customers," said Frederick W. Smith, FedEx Corp. chairman and chief executive officer.
"Second quarter operating income improved due to higher revenue per shipment at all transportation segments, despite the negative effect of labor market challenges that have contributed to global supply chain disruptions. The challenging labor market affected the availability and cost of labor resulting in network inefficiencies, higher purchased transportation costs, and higher wage rates, which increased costs by an estimated $470 million year over year, primarily at FedEx Ground. The quarter’s results also benefited from continued strategic management actions to improve revenue quality and favorable net fuel," according to the press release.
FedEx Express and FedEx Freight operating incomes increased. FedEx Ground operating results declined primarily due to increased purchased transportation costs, higher wage rates, and network inefficiencies due to staffing shortages, which negatively affected year-over-year results by an estimated $285 million. Operating results were also negatively affected by higher expansion-related costs. These costs were partially offset by higher revenue per package, driven by service mix and pricing initiatives, according to the company.
According to the company, FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. FedEx has more than 600,000 team members focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.
