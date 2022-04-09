Family owns business for 6 generations, hopes for another

Silver Bros. has been in Hoopeston since nearly the beginning of Hoopeston, building businesses and other items for the city.
Dan Silver, great-grandson of William Silver, said they do some residential work, but mostly commercial and light industrial work.
William Silver arrived in Hoopeston in 1879 from Ohio after serving three years in the Civil War.
Raised in Indiana before going to Ohio, William was into construction, building most of Hoopeston’s earliest buildings, including the Floral Hill Chapel in 1879 and the first city hall in 1888.
Harry C. Silver, who succeeded his father, built stone and brick masonry buildings. He also worked on projects around the region across U.S. Route 24 and near Gibson City, but also on local projects such as churches and factories.
World War II happened and things changed for Harry’s sons, William, George and Harry Jr. Although William did work briefly in Rantoul during the war, George worked in a defense factory in Chicago, and Harry Jr. served in the Navy. When the war ended, they all worked at FMC.
It wasn’t until 1947 that the three young men went into the Ready-Mix concrete business and general construction jobs with Hoopeston as their main place of business. They worked with most of the town, the school, library and church projects as well as demolition, excavation and concrete work and in the western part of Indiana, within a 40 mile radius.
“We did most of our work right here in Hoopeston for the factories,” said Dan.
Dan began working in the summer of his sophomore year of high school and worked until his Uncle Harry died in 1972. This was when Dan and his brother, Jack, took over the business. These two young men worked together until Dan bought his brother’s share of the business.
Dan’s two sons, David and Daniel, took over the business next in 2000 and ran it until his grandson Brian Silver, David’s son, took over in 2020.
The main thing that stands out for Dan was when Stokely USA caught fire on September 11, 1992, when the boiler exploded with several injuries. The injured were four employees, one visitor and three firemen.
“They had two weeks to get the plant back to where they could can pumpkins and save the pumpkin crop,” said Dan. “Otherwise it was going to be a disaster for the factory and the farmers probably, too.”
The project was completed ahead of schedule.
Brian said it was becoming more difficult to run a small business today.
“It’s just getting harder and harder to be around with all the regulations for a small company like we are,” said Brian. “I’ve had an ad in the paper for two years just trying to find truck drivers and I can’t get anybody to come in here.”
In an effort to keep business running for another generation, the company has expanded business to Fairmount, Danville, Champaign and Lafayette.
“I’m the sixth generation and I’m going to try to make it so that there’s a seventh,” Brian said.
Community service projects that Silver Bros. has worked on are the concession stand and announcer’s stand at McFerren Park, the concession stand and restrooms at the high school football field, the concession stand and dugouts for the girls’ softball league of Hoopeston, helped the fire department with the fire station additions, and they want to build dugouts for the little league in the near future.
“Hoopeston is a good town,” said Dan, “and we appreciate all the support we have gotten through the years.”
