Families observe police academy graduation

DANVILLE — It was a family affair Thursday night in the city council chambers at city hall.
Students of the Citizens Police Academy brought along a number of guests to the very last class of 2020 to witness graduation, and, of course, eat a piece of celebratory cake.
"You guys made it very easy," Officer Danielle Lewallen, academy coordinator, said after the event. "I'm very excited about the next program."
Students were asked to fill out a questionnaire on how to improve the program for the next class, and others were hoping to take another ride-along with a Danville police officer once the weather warms up.
After certificates were handed out with the assistance of Vice Mayor Bob Iverson, Lewallen was given a gift of her own. Ed Butler and Frank McCullough, both of the Kings of Peace, gave her flowers and card.
Earlier, Lewallen thanked the students and asked everyone to share the experience of the academy with their friends, and said she hopes the next session will be able to accommodate even more participants.
Iverson also thanked the students for being a part of the academy.
"One of the big problems Danville faces is false information on social media," he said. "You've found out about the jail, the police … you've put in eight weeks of this course. This is exactly what the city needs. Be the lights of the town. Thank you for being here."
Before the ceremony could get under way, there were two final speakers set to talk with the class and their family members — Mary Cox and Joe Davis.
Cox and Davis are both a part of the auxiliary police department.
Davis explained that this part of the force is volunteer-only, and often works for groups like Red Mask or Arts in the Park.
"We all have various reasons for joining, but it's mostly to give back to the city," he said.
Davis' father was a firefighter, and he said that job helped his dad provide for his family.
There are eight officers in the unit — only one of them, Cox, is a woman.
Members of the auxiliary police must be 21 years old since they do carry guns, can be called to assist officers at scenes, and can detain suspects.
Students were asked if anyone in the class might be interested in joining the auxiliary unit and at least four raised their hands. Cox said forms on the auxiliary police can be found on the city's website.
Davis said the city does supply the uniforms.
"People think this light blue uniform outranks theirs (pointing to Lewallen's black uniform), but it doesn't," Davis said with a smile. "I wouldn't want to wear that uniform. Never in 14 years have I had to write a report."
Cox recalled working the church bombing many years ago. She said she got the call about 10 minutes after the bomb went off, and was on duty until midnight that night.
Cox also was at the academy to talk about Vermilion County Crime Stoppers. The tip line is there to assist local law enforcement in solving crimes, she said.
Crime Stoppers is also 100 percent volunteer, and has been in existence since 1988.
One handout stated, "Crime Stoppers have assisted law enforcement in Vermilion County with approximately 900 total arrests, $21.5 million in assets seized/recovered and $31,000 in payouts."
In the last five years alone, Crime Stoppers has helped to solve and/or arrest about 75 criminals.
Cox said the committee also could use a few more people.
As Cox and Davis were last presenters for the class, that wrapped up the 2020 Citizens Police Academy.
It was eight weeks of ride-alongs, crime-scene photos and seeing a flash-bang explosive in action. It was a class the students will not soon forget.
To find out about attending the next Citizens Police Academy, contact Lewallen at (217) 431-2250.
