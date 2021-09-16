DANVILLE — City officials are excited to bring back the Vermilion River Fall Festival at Ellsworth Park this year.
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
The 46th Annual Vermilion River Fall Festival will be two days this year coming off the pandemic, instead of three days. It will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event is free to attend.
Both days will offer activities for the whole family. Enjoy shopping from dozens of vendors featuring crafts, fall décor, foods, produce and unique products.
Have a good time with friends and family by visiting the food trucks, inflatable bounce houses, and children’s activities and games – all in a beautiful setting, city officials say.
There are several special events taking place this year.
Kicking off the festival, the city of Danville Parks and Recreation Division and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful are sponsoring a volunteer river and park cleanup at Ellsworth Park.
The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday during the annual Vermilion River Fall Festival. Individuals and groups of all ages are encouraged to participate.
Volunteers should check in at the Pride Grows trailer located just west of the footbridge. Pickers and trash bags will be provided.
Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own tools if they wish. Appropriate footwear is recommended.
For more information, contact the Danville Parks Division at 217-431-2273 or KVCB at 217-304-7541.
The Iliana Antique Automobile Club is presenting the Fall River Festival Car Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with awards at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Danville Farmers’ Market is on site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring a wide array of items for sale.
On Sunday, Family First Inflatables is offering a chance to win a free birthday party at their Danville location. Family First Inflatables also is offering bracelets for unlimited bounce house time.
In addition, pony rides are back for the little ones, and games, a photo opportunity and other activities.
There won’t be live music at the festival this year, but there will a sound system.
Bob’s Market will no longer be at the festival, but Brooks Farms will have pumpkins and mums, and the Danville Farmers’ Market will change locations for Saturday morning and be at Ellsworth Park with produce and other items.
There are about 80 vendors, seven food trucks and a couple dessert vendors, said Danville Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer.
Vendors received a waived or reduced fee, up to $100, to participate this year.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and Greer said this was something the city could to do help vendors, in an effort to ease the trouble for them and the pandemic hitting everyone hard.
Williams said many of the vendors are individuals and also older, providing a positive event for the community. The city has decided to partner with them this year.
Greer added that the pandemic really hit entrepreneurs hard.
“This is a one-time thing. We’ve all had a rough year. Next year we will return to our normal fees,” Williams said.
“I think it’s a great event for the community,” Greer added.
