DANVILLE — A fire at a Fair Oaks public housing apartment Tuesday night caused damage, but no one was hurt.
At 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Danville Fire Department was called to 935 Redden Court for an upstairs bedroom fully involved.
Upon arrival, units found heavy black smoke showing from the second floor. Crews entered the apartment and extinguished a room and contents on fire in a bedroom. All occupants were out of the apartment upon firefighters' arrival and there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
The fire was contained in approximately 20 minutes. Reported damages to the apartment and contents total approximately $7,000. An investigator was called in and the fire was determined to be accidental, according to the fire department.
