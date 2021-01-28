DANVILLE — Organizations have continued to be creative in finding ways to raise funding, even more so during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fair Hope Children's Ministry had planned to have a trivia night last year, but then COVID-19 hit.
Volunteers started thinking of other ways to raise funds, and they saw the Fischer Theatre's chair auction.
They then decided to have an online auction of their own, with baskets of items.
"We've never done this before," said Mary Reik, a volunteer with Fair Hope.
Due to the pandemic, they thought they'd try this no-contact auction.
Bidding for the online auction begins Monday, Feb. 1.
The auction will be online at https://www.32auctions.com/fairhopechildrensministry and through a link on the Fair Hope Children's Ministry Facebook page.
The theme for the baskets is "Things We Love!"
"We are gathering a variety of themed baskets, including Spa Day, Grilling, Date Night, Coffee Lovers, Gardeners, Bird Lovers, and Teas and Things. Many of the baskets include gift cards to area restaurants," according to Reik.
The auction runs through Feb. 10.
Reik said people can pick up the baskets on Feb. 11 or 12 or whenever.
"We have lots of local merchants," she said about items that have been purchased from them or donated. Baskets can include merchant gift cards too.
Some Fair Hope volunteers have paid for items with their own money to make some of the baskets.
Reik said her goal was to have at least 10 baskets and now they have more than 25 baskets and items.
Fair Hope provides children's clothing, car seats and portable sleep units to families in need in Vermilion County.
It is hosting this online basket auction to raise funds for needed clothing items, as well as for general building and operation expenses.
Reik said funds will help buy socks, underwear, car seats, pack and plays and other clothing to supplement donated clothes.
She said sometimes someone is in need of a certain size of pajamas that they might not have.
The money raised from the auction also will help with utility bills and general upkeep of Fair Hope's building.
The ministry moved into the building at 1225 E. Voorhees St., the former George’s Buffet and later the UAW Union hall, last year.
Fair Hope is a cooperative ministry of seven United Methodist Churches in the Danville area. Fair Hope is a mission program created in 2004, with the specific goal of giving assistance to the children of Danville and surrounding communities.
This assistance provides, free of charge, clothing for newborns to 18 year olds. In addition to clothing, Fair Hope provides coats, hats, gloves, shoes, and new socks, underwear and pajamas. Layettes are given to newborns, as well as car seats and portable sleep units. All clothing is donated by community individuals and organizations.
Donations are welcomed to provide new items, as well as to help maintain its building.
To donate or volunteer: http://fairhopedanville.org/ or call (217) 497-7616.
Clients need to be referred by social service and health care agencies, school social workers, and pastors.
