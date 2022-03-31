DANVILLE — Ken Salomon’s Fagen Auto Parts in Danville only had seven more years to go to make it to 100 years in business.
“I’d loved to make it to 100,” Salomon said.
Through the years, however, he’d been approached by various people about buying his high-profile property where passersby enjoy reading his funny sign messages.
After the latest offer, and with the coronavirus pandemic years, Saloman said he finally agreed.
“These guys talked me into it,” he said. He sold the property, not the business.
Saloman said at this time he has no plans to relocate the business. Unfortunately, the Danville store would close but he plans to keep Fagen Truck Accessories and Fagen Scooters open in Champaign.
He’s had those businesses in Champaign for about 20 years.
“We’ll still have a presence in Danville,” he said about taking care of warranties and other things, even though he’ll be consolidating the business. “We’re going to stay active in the industry.”
Zoning commission and Danville City Council approvals are pending for the new proposed 7 Brew coffee shop and Take 5 Oil Change business to locate at the busy North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane intersection in Danville.
Fagen Auto Parts started in Danville in 1929 during the depression. Salomon’s grandfather opened the business at South and Hazel streets where Towne Centre now sits.
The business moved to 3202 N. Vermilion St. in 1969 or 1970, Salomon said, where’s it’s been for more than 50 years.
When the business moved to that property, “there was nothing up here,” Salomon said about all of today’s restaurants and businesses.
Liberty School was where McDonald’s is; there was a root beer stand where Steak ‘n Shake is; and there was an outdoor drive-in around the former Big R area, he said.
The building Fagen Auto Parts is in was built by the wealthy and eccentric John Shakespeare of Centralia. He’s known for Shakespeare fishing rods and reels, and his family-owned property where Walt Disney World is, Salomon said.
Shakespeare was a car enthusiast, collecting rare cars, and amassed about 30 Bugattis, French luxury sports cars. He stored some in the Danville building.
Salomon said when his uncle bought the property, six Bugattis were still in there.
Shakespeare ended up selling his collection to a man in France. According to a 2010 New York Times newspaper article, the vehicles were sold and shipped by train for $85,000, including freight. Even when converted to $600,000 in today’s dollars, that was a giveaway.
The vehicles are now in a museum.
According to the New York Times article, in 1975, Shakespeare was found murdered in the basement of his Illinois home. Suspects in 10 states and three foreign countries were questioned, but the case remains unsolved.
Salomon said a Volkswagen business also had rented Fagen’s Danville property.
